Elon Musk-led SpaceX' Starlink To File For Commercial License In India, Executive Confirms

Elon Musk-run SpaceX's Starlink high-speed broadband Internet service could soon be available in India.

What Happened: Starlink expects to apply for a commercial license in India on, or before 2022, Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink Country Director India, said in a LinkedIn post.

Bhargava also unveiled two guides – one for individuals and another for the private sector – that could help plan for Starlink.

"Our goal is to provide context for how Starlink could be a great fit for connectivity in numerous situations," the executive said in the post.

A 100% Broadband India, Bhargava said, will require collaboration across stakeholders, service providers, and technologies, and therefore it is necessary for everyone to think about their use cases and develop connectivity plans for districts as well as private use.

Starlink reportedly has about 5,000 preorders in India, although it is yet to commence offering service.

Why It's Important: The announcement comes on the heels of the Indian government issuing an advisory to its citizens not to subscribe to Starlink as it hasn't yet received a license to operate in India.

If Starlink can begin the rollout in April 2022, it aims to have 200,000 terminals in Indian by Dec. 2022, a presentation posted by Bhargava on LinkedIn showed.

Starlink is among several companies launching small satellites as part of a low-Earth orbit network to provide low-latency broadband internet services around the world. The focus is on servicing remote areas and rural Indian communities.

