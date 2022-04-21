Xponential Partners With Lululemon On Smart Home Gym Offering
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has partnered with Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to create original fitness programming for the Mirror, the retailer's smart home gym offering.
- Four of Xponential's brands, AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble, and YogaSix, will provide workouts for the gym.
- Also Read: Xponential Fitness Launches New Digital Platform
- Xponential brand workouts will officially roll out with the latest edition of the Mirror product, which launches this fall.
- Under the agreement, Xponential will provide a curated set of programming with new releases each quarter over the next year.
- "We are very excited to partner with lululemon to bring the best in fitness right into the comfort of one's home," said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness.
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $24.40 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.