Xponential Partners With Lululemon On Smart Home Gym Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 1:10pm   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOFhas partnered with Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to create original fitness programming for the Mirror, the retailer's smart home gym offering.
  • Four of Xponential's brands, AKT, Pure Barre, Rumble, and YogaSix, will provide workouts for the gym.
  • Also ReadXponential Fitness Launches New Digital Platform
  • Xponential brand workouts will officially roll out with the latest edition of the Mirror product, which launches this fall.
  • Under the agreement, Xponential will provide a curated set of programming with new releases each quarter over the next year.
  • "We are very excited to partner with lululemon to bring the best in fitness right into the comfort of one's home," said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $24.40 on the last check Thursday.

