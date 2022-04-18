 Skip to main content

Xponential Fitness Launches New Digital Platform
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 11:34am   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has launched a new digital platform, Xponential+ (XPLUS), providing live and on-demand access to the workouts offered in numerous studio locations.
  • For $29.99 per month, subscribers gain access to the fitness workouts across Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, stretching, yoga, rowing, dance, running, and boxing, at home or on the go.
  • BFT, Xponential's newest brand, will be added to the library of online workouts later in 2022.
  • The XPLUS app is currently available to new subscribers across 175 countries.
  • The new platform will replace the preceding digital offering known as GO, which was offered singularly at the brand level. In comparison, XPLUS combines the entire digital libraries of each brand in one location.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $22.60 on the last check Monday.

