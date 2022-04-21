AgriFORCE GrowHouse Patent Application Gets Notice Of Allowance From Canadian Intellectual Property Office

Photo credit: Patent application by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its patent application titled “Structures for Growing Plants.”

This allowed patent corresponds to the previously announced patent application in the U.S. and related AgriFORCE patent, trademark, and copyright applications previously filed in the U.S., Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Central/South America.

The allowed patent application for AgriFORCE GrowHouse has 20 claims for different inventive features relating to structures for growing plants. This encompasses innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, such as transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; automation; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimally managed crop cultivation. The Company has another patent family for automated growing systems, and based on its positive International Preliminary Report on Patentability, allowance for the second patent family for automated growing systems is expected to follow soon.

Troy McClellan, President of AgriFORCE Solutions, commented: “This allowed patent is significant to our business as it further validates the uniqueness of our IP around the AgriFORCE GrowHouse. It is encouraging to see that all of the claims made in the AgriFORCE GrowHouse patent application have been acknowledged and subsequently allowed, without exception, which is rare for complex applications such as ours. The GrowHouse design is the culmination of years of development, which we believe represents the next generation of indoor growing for high-value crops. Our revolutionary facility design harnesses the power of the sun while providing precise and consistent growth cycles. The combination of our unique structure, energy-efficient design, and automated growing system, can be utilized in virtually any climate to realize the higher quality and higher yield crops.”

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, added, “This notice of allowance constitutes another key milestone in our strategy to build our business supported by strong IP and knowledge. We are witnessing very strong demand due to the value proposition for growers, including increased yield and improved operating economics.”

