Mattel Debuts Barbie Version Of Queen Elizabeth
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2022 11:11am   Comments
Mattel Debuts Barbie Version Of Queen Elizabeth

As Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has issued a new Barbie doll inspired by the British monarch.

What Happened: According to the BBC, the new doll is outfitted in an ivory gown with blue ribbon and accessorized with details from the monarch’s life: she wears a re-creation of her wedding day tiara and pink and blue ribbons modeled after ones presented by her father, George VI, and her grandfather, George V.

The doll is being released today, in honor of the queen’s birthday, and in conjunction with her Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 1952 ascension to the throne. The doll is available for a suggested retail price of $75.

What Else Happened: The Platinum Jubilee celebrations have generated a wealth of consumer products honoring the queen’s seven decades as head of state.

In addition to the Barbie doll, other Platinum Jubilee products range from a $10.50 cotton tote bag from Marks & Spencer Group ADR (OTC: MAKSY) featuring the Royal Guard and a bagpiper along with the Queen to a $1,429 limited-edition, gold version of the commemorative jubilee-inspired 50-pence coin being sold by the Royal Mint and the Royal Mail ADR (OTC: ROYMY).

The Royal Family is not selling any merchandise related to the jubilee, although it hosting special events including a “Platinum Pudding Competition” for British bakers to create a dessert for the queen’s pleasure. Nearly 800 public events and more than 1,000 street parties are being planned across the U.K. for this celebration.

Photo: Courtesy of Mattel

