Amazon Fires Up Rivalry With FedEx, UPS With Latest Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 6:58am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNlaunched Buy with Prime, allowing third-party merchants to use Amazon’s vast shipping and logistics network to fulfill orders on their sites while appealing to Amazon’s Prime customers.
  • Experts see the move firing up rivalry with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS), FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service as being the fastest in the online delivery race, CNBC reports
  • The websites will put the Prime badge next to eligible items for free two-day or next-day delivery. 
  • Prime members will use the payment and shipping information stored on their Amazon accounts to place an order.
  • Buy with Prime pricing will depend on payment processing, fulfillment, storage, and other fees.
  • Initially, the service will only be available by invitation to sellers who use Fulfillment by Amazon. 
  • With that service, merchants pay to have their inventory stored in Amazon’s warehouses and use the company’s supply chain and shipping operations. 
  • Eventually, Amazon will extend the service to other merchants, including those not selling on Amazon.
  • Amazon reported that third-party seller services, including commissions, fulfillment and shipping fees, and other services, grew 11% year-over-year to $30.3 billion in the latest quarter.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.07% at $3,113 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

