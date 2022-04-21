 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Spends Record Amount On Lobbying In Q1 Amid Congress' Big Tech Clampdown
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Apple Spends Record Amount On Lobbying In Q1 Amid Congress' Big Tech Clampdown

Big techs have been caught in the middle of regulatory crossfire for abusing their dominant market positioning. These companies reportedly paid a high price in the first quarter for steering clear of controversy.

What Happened: Tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) coughed up a record $2.5 million toward lobbying in the first quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing disclosure reports by lobbying law firms.

This represented a 34% quarter-over-quarter increase and beat the previous record of $2.2 million spent in 2017, the report noted. Apple lobbied on several issues and measures, including antitrust bills.

Cupertino's tech peers shelled out even bigger amounts, according to the report. Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) spent $2.96 million in the first quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter but 34% higher than in the fourth quarter.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) set aside $2.5 million, 2.8% higher than in the fourth quarter but down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Related Link: Apple Toppled As Smartphone Market Leader In Q1: Here's What Hurt Cupertino's Performance

Why It's Important: Apple is likely to face its biggest challenge with two Congressional bills, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in a report in February.

Of the two, the "Open App Markets Act" would have the biggest impact, allowing sideloading and paving the way for alternative app stores and third-party payment systems.

Apple is expected to report revenues of $94.02 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The lobbying spend accounts only for a fraction of the iPhone maker's overall revenue estimated for the quarter.

Related Link: Apple Analyst Says iPhone 14 Will Come With Major Camera Improvements: What You Need to Know

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, April 21
Apple Toppled As Smartphone Market Leader In Q1: Here's What Hurt Cupertino's Performance
EXCLUSIVE: Josephine And Billie's Owner Whitney Beatty On What Inspired Her Los Angeles Cannabis Dispensary
Wells Fargo Take on Apple, Qualcomm, MaxLinear Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings
Trump SPAC Deal Will Never Get Approved By SEC, Short Seller Says: What Investors Should Know
KeyBanc Sees Challenging Setup For Semiconductor Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech K Street lobbyingNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com