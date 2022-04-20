QQQ
Apple Analyst Says iPhone 14 Will Come With Major Camera Improvements: What You Need to Know

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 6:14 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Front camera of new iPhone 14 models will likely upgrade to autofocus
  • New aperture size will likely be f/1.9, says Ming-Chi Kuo
  • Apple is likely to drop the mini iPhone variant altogether

Apple Inc AAPL has hinted at strong new product momentum for 2022. Following its "Peek Performance" event in March, the company has scheduled its software-focused event in June.

The company will likely drop the next iteration of its iPhone sometime in late September or October. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some details of the potential features that would be part of it.

What Happened:  The front camera of the four new iPhone 14 models will likely upgrade to autofocus and the aperture size will likely be f/1.9, Kuo said in a tweet. 

This compares to the iPhone 13 models, which sport a camera with a fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture.

This speculated aperture size suggests it will allow more light to the sensor, improving the quality of the pictures in low light.

"AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode," Kuo said.

Autofocus can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming, he added.

iPhone Mini Variant To Be Dropped? Apple could do away with the 5.4-inch mini variant but still launch four models in 2022, MacRumors said, citing images of cases shared on a Weibo account.

This comes as no surprise as the mini model hasn't been a hit with users.

The four models likely to be launched in 2022 are:

  • 6.1-inch iPhone 14
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

MacRumors also suggested an increase in camera bump size, which would improve the ultra-wide mode.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.41% higher at $167.40 on Tuesday.

