Apple Inc AAPL has hinted at strong new product momentum for 2022. Following its "Peek Performance" event in March, the company has scheduled its software-focused event in June.

The company will likely drop the next iteration of its iPhone sometime in late September or October. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some details of the potential features that would be part of it.

What Happened: The front camera of the four new iPhone 14 models will likely upgrade to autofocus and the aperture size will likely be f/1.9, Kuo said in a tweet.

This compares to the iPhone 13 models, which sport a camera with a fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture.

This speculated aperture size suggests it will allow more light to the sensor, improving the quality of the pictures in low light.

"AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode," Kuo said.

Autofocus can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming, he added.

iPhone Mini Variant To Be Dropped? Apple could do away with the 5.4-inch mini variant but still launch four models in 2022, MacRumors said, citing images of cases shared on a Weibo account.

This comes as no surprise as the mini model hasn't been a hit with users.

The four models likely to be launched in 2022 are:

6.1-inch iPhone 14

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

MacRumors also suggested an increase in camera bump size, which would improve the ultra-wide mode.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.41% higher at $167.40 on Tuesday.

