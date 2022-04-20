Progeny Selects Curtiss-Wright To Support US Navy's MK54, MK48 Torpedo Upgrades
- Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) has been selected by Progeny to provide Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) computers and digital processing modules for use in the U.S. Navy's MK54 and MK48 torpedo upgrade programs.
- The contract has an estimated value of $70 million.
- "Curtiss-Wright's selection on this upgrade program is another recent example of how our technology leadership in MOSA-based rugged COTS modules is helping to modernize military platforms rapidly and cost-effectively with open-standards solutions," said CEO Lynn Bamford.
- Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $156.42 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.