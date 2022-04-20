This Major Apple Supplier Raises $3.5B In Bonds For Arizona Chip Plant
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) raised $3.5 billion in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, Reuters reports.
- The primary Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier and leading contract chip-maker started construction at the Arizona site in 2021.
- Also Read: TSMC Scores In Q1 Thanks To Apple, Samsung
- TSMC looks to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory in Arizona.
- TSMC reported a Q1 EPS of $1.40, beating the consensus of $1.33. TSMC's revenue of $17.57 billion beat the consensus of $17.31 billion.
- Price Action: TSM shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $100.40 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.