This Major Apple Supplier Raises $3.5B In Bonds For Arizona Chip Plant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 8:57am   Comments
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) raised $3.5 billion in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, Reuters reports.
  • The primary Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier and leading contract chip-maker started construction at the Arizona site in 2021.
  • Also Read: TSMC Scores In Q1 Thanks To Apple, Samsung
  • TSMC looks to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory in Arizona.
  • TSMC reported a Q1 EPS of $1.40, beating the consensus of $1.33. TSMC's revenue of $17.57 billion beat the consensus of $17.31 billion.
  • Price Action: TSM shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $100.40 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

