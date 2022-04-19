 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gap Launches Simone Biles Athleta Girl Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Gap Launches Simone Biles Athleta Girl Collection
  • Athleta, a Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) brand, has launched its first signature collection of Simon Biles activewear for Athleta Girl.
  • Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history with 25 medals overall and is a seven-time Olympic medalist.
  • The limited-edition line is designed for girls between the ages of 6 and 12. The collection has a mix of matte and shine fabrics and chalk patterns inspired by the gym.
  • Athleta Girl was launched in 2016, and the brand started its partnership with Simon Biles in 2021.
  • Biles' first co-created product, a limited-edition "In Your Element Hoodie," debuted last fall.
  • Price Action: GPS shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $14.79 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Peering Into Gap Inc's Recent Short Interest
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GPS
Where Gap Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com