Gap Launches Simone Biles Athleta Girl Collection
- Athleta, a Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) brand, has launched its first signature collection of Simon Biles activewear for Athleta Girl.
- Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history with 25 medals overall and is a seven-time Olympic medalist.
- The limited-edition line is designed for girls between the ages of 6 and 12. The collection has a mix of matte and shine fabrics and chalk patterns inspired by the gym.
- Athleta Girl was launched in 2016, and the brand started its partnership with Simon Biles in 2021.
- Biles' first co-created product, a limited-edition "In Your Element Hoodie," debuted last fall.
- Price Action: GPS shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $14.79 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.