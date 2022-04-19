 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 10:41am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) - P/E: 1.67
  2. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) - P/E: 2.26
  3. Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) - P/E: 8.42
  4. Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) - P/E: 8.93
  5. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) - P/E: 9.6

OppFi's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.13, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.21. Canaan saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.41 in Q3 to $1.07 now. Socket Mobile has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.11, which has increased by 57.14% compared to Q3, which was 0.07. Vishay Intertechnology has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.62, which has decreased by 1.59% compared to Q3, which was 0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.0%, which has increased by 0.1% from 1.9% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Intel reported earnings per share at $1.09, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.71. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.11%, which has increased by 0.25% from last quarter's yield of 2.86%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CAN + OPFI)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 18, 2022
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com