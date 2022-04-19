 Skip to main content

Plug Power Inks Deal To Fuel Walmart's Fleet Of Material Handling Lift Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 9:09am   Comments
  • Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has signed an agreement with retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen.
  • The hydrogen will power material handling lift trucks across Walmart distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S.
  • The partnership is a part of Walmart’s aim to incorporate alternative zero-carbon energy sources in its supply chain.
  • Walmart has worked with Plug Power to adopt and expand hydrogen fuel cells throughout its facilities for over a decade.
  • Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water with electricity generated from zero-carbon sources.
  • Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 7.67% at $27.51 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

