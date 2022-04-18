Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 18, 2022: Casa Systems, Twitter, DiDi Global, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on Benzinga Pro, and the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) The company was awarded a multi-year contract to provide 5G core network functions; to that end, shares are trading 49.6% higher to $5.82 during Monday’s pre-market session.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) The company reported earnings per share of $0.80, beating analyst estimates of $0.74 – while also reporting quarterly sales of $23.2 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $23.11 Billion.

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NTUS) The company announced it would be acquired by investment firm ArchiMed in a deal valued around $1.2 billion, shareholders will receive $33.50 for each share, representing a 29% premium to current share prices. NTUS is up 28.3% at $33.42 in pre-market session.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Reuters reported on Friday that private equity firm Thoma Bravo is interested in acquiring Twitter, creating competition with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk.

Also Read: Tesla Stock Split And More: What Retail Investors Want To Know From Elon Musk And Team On Wednesday's Quarterly Call

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) The company ended a global clinical trial for a cancer-killing drug alongside Bristol Myers-Squibb (NYSE: BMY), causing shares to plummet 28.73% during Monday’s pre-market session.

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI) Shares are trading 19.1% lower during Monday’s pre-market session as the company announced it would hold a shareholder meeting in May to vote on a voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Safe T Group American Depositary Share (NASDAQ: SFET) shares are trading 13.24% higher during Monday’s pre-market session as the company reported first-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.