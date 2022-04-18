 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMW Assures Not To Cut Jobs In Electric Model Transition: Financial Times
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 7:19am   Comments
Share:
BMW Assures Not To Cut Jobs In Electric Model Transition: Financial Times
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) will not resort to job cuts during the company's transition from combustion engines to electric models, Financial Times reported.
  • "We will not have job losses due to the transformation," the report quoted CEO Oliver Zipse. "At the end of the day, possibly already in this decade at our Munich plant, there will be fully electric production without anyone losing their job."
  • BMW is due to unveil its first electric limousine car, the i7, in April.
  • Price Action: BMWYY shares closed lower by 1.19% at $27.36 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMWYY)

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, April 11
BMW CEO Sees Semiconductor Shortage To Continue Into 2023: Reuters
Penske Automotive Acquires Three BMW MINI Dealerships In UK
Nio Stock Moves Higher After EV Maker Confirms Delivery Of Flagship ET7 Sedan
Tesla's Global Market Share Is Up 140% In 2022: Where Do Other Automakers Stand?
10 Coolest Celebrity Supercars: What Do Floyd, The Rock, Jay-Z And Kylie Drive?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com