Shanghai Reports First Covid-Related Deaths Since Latest Lockdowns: CNBC
- Shanghai city reported its first Covid-related deaths on Monday since the latest wave of lockdowns began in earnest in late March, CNBC reported.
- The city said that three people have died as of Sunday, attributing the deaths to preexisting health conditions. The official announcement noted that all three people were elderly and were not vaccinated against Covid-19.
- Beijing is trying to increase Covid vaccination rates among the country’s older population. According to the National Health Commission, as of April 11, about 224.8 million people over the age of 60 had been vaccinated.
- As of April 11, roughly 90.8% of the country’s 1.41 billion people had been vaccinated, according to the health commission.
- Anecdotally, at least one neighborhood in the capital city of Beijing said anyone over the age of 60 getting the first Covid shot could receive a reward worth the equivalent of about $70 to $80.
- On Monday, Shanghai, China’s largest city, said it would begin another round of mass virus testing, set to end Thursday (April 21).
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
