Alibaba Tech VP Mocks China's Covid Policies; Clarifies Not Resigning
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 2:44pm   Comments
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) VP of technology, Jia Yangqing, clarified that he did not resign from the company and had traveled from Shanghai to the U.S. to see a doctor, Global Times reports.
  • Jia traveled from Shanghai to California, the U.S., in the middle of the night because of the situation in Shanghai.
  • Jia criticized Shanghai's epidemic prevention policies describing how he used his connections to get a pass to fly to the U.S. overnight.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Looks To Slash Workforce By 30% After Its MMC Division Decides To Lay off 20% Employees
  • Jia's mockery of Shanghai's epidemic prevention policies and use of connections to fly to the U.S. drew a massive backlash from netizens. It became one of the top trending topics on China's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)-like social media, Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) Sina Weibo.
  • Yangqing is the former Facebook rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) artificial intelligence scientist and joined Alibaba in 2019.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 4.06% at $95.97 on the last check Thursday.

