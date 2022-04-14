Alibaba Tech VP Mocks China's Covid Policies; Clarifies Not Resigning
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) VP of technology, Jia Yangqing, clarified that he did not resign from the company and had traveled from Shanghai to the U.S. to see a doctor, Global Times reports.
- Jia traveled from Shanghai to California, the U.S., in the middle of the night because of the situation in Shanghai.
- Jia criticized Shanghai's epidemic prevention policies describing how he used his connections to get a pass to fly to the U.S. overnight.
- Jia's mockery of Shanghai's epidemic prevention policies and use of connections to fly to the U.S. drew a massive backlash from netizens. It became one of the top trending topics on China's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)-like social media, Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) Sina Weibo.
- Yangqing is the former Facebook rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) artificial intelligence scientist and joined Alibaba in 2019.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 4.06% at $95.97 on the last check Thursday.
