No, Fox News Hasn't Joined Truth Social: Here Are The Details

A verified account for Fox News on the social media platform from Donald Trump is not connected to the media company.

What Happened: An account for Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX)(NASDAQ: FOXA), began posting a news feed on Truth Social earlier this week.

A Fox News spokesperson told Axios the company does not have an account on Truth Social, the social media platform from Trump Media & Technology Group.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), which is taking Trump Media & Technology Group public via SPAC merger, spiked earlier this week that could have been attributed to the Fox News posting that was shared by an Axios reporter.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes shared news of Fox on the platform: “Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @NewsMax."

Several large accounts are on Truth Social but have not been verified and have a “Bot” disclaimer in their accounts. This includes Fox Sports, TMZ, NFL, NASA and Nascar.

Axios reached out to Nunes for comment on why the Fox account was verified but did not hear back.

Related Link: Truth Social App Downloads Dropping: Will It Hurt The Trump SPAC Price?

Why It’s Important: Unlike the other accounts that have a bot disclaimer, the Fox News account is verified and does not have a bot disclaimer, suggesting to Truth Social users it's really from the company.

“We’re not on Truth Social,” a Fox News spokesperson told Axios.

This could be more bad news for Truth Social, as the platform has seen downloads plunge and the former president has still not been using his own platform. Downloads of Truth Social, which is available only on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS devices, had dropped by 93% since the first week of app availability. App downloads were around 60,000 per week in the latest report.

Nunes recently criticized Twitter In (NYSE: TWTR) calling it a “ghost town” and saying the social media platform desperately needs Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to be active on the platform.

With plunging downloads, no activity from the man behind the app and now false verified accounts, could Truth Social actually be the ghost town?

DWAC Price Action: Digital World Acquisition shares are down 5% to $46.70 on Thursday.