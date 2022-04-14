 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Australia's Rio Tinto Quits State Mining Lobby Over Climate Rift: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 6:59am   Comments
Share:
Australia's Rio Tinto Quits State Mining Lobby Over Climate Rift: Reuters
  • Reuters reported that Australia's Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) confirmed its exit from the state mining lobby group after raising concerns that its policy on expanding coal mines did not align with the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Global corporations have been attempting to appease authorities and shareholders by striving for higher emission cuts to comply with the Paris agreement.
  • "After careful consideration, Rio Tinto will not renew its membership with the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) for the 2022-2023 financial year," the report cited Kellie Parker, Rio Tinto's Australia CEO.
  • "While Rio Tinto's exit from the QRC may have been triggered by ACCR's shareholder resolution, the company was under increasing pressure from its shareholders to rein in obstructive lobbying by its industry associations," the report quoted ACCR (Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility).
  • ACCR noted the other members that claim to be supportive of the Paris Agreement, including Anglo American plc (OTC: NGLOY), BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Origin Energy Ltd (OTC: OGFGF), and South32 Ltd (OTC: SOUHY), must follow Rio Tinto and exit the QRC.
  • Price Action: RIO shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $81.81 during the premarket session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHP + RIO)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rio Tinto Stock In The Last 5 Years
KPMG Says Woodside Investors To Benefit From $40B Merger With BHP Petroleum Arm: Reuters
Star Bulk Inks Joint Letter Of Intent To Develop Iron Ore Green Corridor
Investors Write To 17 European Companies In Campaign For Climate Goal-Aligned Accounts: Reuters
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2022
Here's How Apple Looks To Reduce Carbon Footprint While Manufacturing iPhone SE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com