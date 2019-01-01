QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.11 - 4.11
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.14/3.53%
52 Wk
3.01 - 4.15
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.11
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Origin Energy is a major vertically integrated Australian energy utility. Its energy retailing business is the largest in Australia, with about 4 million customers and a 33% market share. Its portfolio of base-load, intermediate, and peaking electricity plants is one of the largest in the national electricity market, with a capacity of 6,000 megawatts. Origin also operates and owns 37.5% of Australia Pacific LNG, which owns large coal seam gas fields and LNG export facilities in Queensland.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Origin Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Origin Energy (OGFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Origin Energy (OTCPK: OGFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Origin Energy's (OGFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Origin Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Origin Energy (OGFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Origin Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Origin Energy (OGFGF)?

A

The stock price for Origin Energy (OTCPK: OGFGF) is $4.11 last updated Today at 3:19:22 PM.

Q

Does Origin Energy (OGFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Origin Energy.

Q

When is Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Origin Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Origin Energy (OGFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Origin Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Origin Energy (OGFGF) operate in?

A

Origin Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.