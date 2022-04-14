 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla China Rival Backed By Warren Buffett And Cathie Wood Now Gets BlackRock's Attention
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2022 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Tesla China Rival Backed By Warren Buffett And Cathie Wood Now Gets BlackRock's Attention

BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY), a Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett and popular stock picker Cathie Wood, has caught the attention of the world’s largest asset management firm BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), CnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing the EV maker.

What Happened: BYD and BlackRock held a conference call on April 12 and the asset management firm appears to have shown interest in investing in the Shenzhen-based company.

During the call, BlackRock fund manager Reid Menge and analysts including Tomas Hamudis, posed numerous questions to the BYD team about the EV maker’s technology, sales and design.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla Rival BYD Teases Upcoming Electric Sedan With More More Images, Specs

Why It Matters: New York-based BlackRock has been placing bets in the ECV sector and owns shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a rival to BYD.

Shenzhen-based BYD earlier this month said it had stopped making gas-powered engines to focus on EVs.

Wood-led Ark Investment Management owned 478,831 shares, worth $28.6 million in BYD, prior to Wednesday’s trade. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned about 8% of the company until last year. 

Price Action: BYDDY stock closed 5.6% higher at $59.7 a share on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: BYD

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYDDY)

Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla Rival BYD Teases Upcoming Electric Sedan With More More Images, Specs
Tesla Wrests SUV Leadership In China; Model Y Tops Category In Q1
This Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier Has Regained Over Half The Market Share In China
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Twitter, Alcoa, BYD, Ford And This E-commerce Platform
Nio Said To Be In Discussions With Rivals To License Its Flagship EV Battery-Swap Tech
Cathie Wood Trimmed $40M From Tesla Stake On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathie Wood Chinese EV Stocks electric vehicles EVsNews Hedge Funds Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com