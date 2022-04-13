 Skip to main content

American Airlines, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 4:06pm   Comments
U.S. indices finished higher Wednesday as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's weakness. Investors continue to assess inflation and Fed rate hike outlook as well as corporate earnings. U.S. indices otherwise fell Tuesday as investors reacted to the March CPI report.

The CPI increased 1.2% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8% in February. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5 percent before seasonal adjustment.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.03% to 13,643; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.03% to $346.35
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.12% to 4,446; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.16% to $443.31
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.10% to 11,705; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.06% at $345.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

A microcap lithium stock surged Wednesday as a phony press release started making the rounds among traders… Read More

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrency prices have been under pressure in the past year as investors have rotated out of risk assets amid concerns about a potential economic slowdown and global geopolitical instability… Read More

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between the two titans of the social media sector… Read More

