American Airlines, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Wednesday as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's weakness. Investors continue to assess inflation and Fed rate hike outlook as well as corporate earnings. U.S. indices otherwise fell Tuesday as investors reacted to the March CPI report.

The CPI increased 1.2% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8% in February. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 2.03% to 13,643; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.03% to $346.35

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 2.03% to $346.35 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.12% to 4,446; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.16% to $443.31

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.16% to $443.31 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 1.10% to 11,705; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 1.06% at $345.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

