 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Bags Contract From Taiwan's State-Owned Oil Company CPC
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:58am   Comments
Share:
KBR Bags Contract From Taiwan's State-Owned Oil Company CPC
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a contract for its ROSE supercritical Solvent De-Asphalting technology and Vacuum Distillation Unit from Taiwan's state-owned oil company, CPC Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide a license, basic engineering, and proprietary equipment to CPC for its proprietary ROSE technology and will supply the engineering package for the upstream Vacuum Distillation Unit.
  • ROSE technology is a cost-effective residue upgrading process that allows refiners to produce higher grade, cleaner products while reducing the facility's carbon footprint.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $52.78 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

KBR Settles Dispute With Ichthys Power Plant Subcontractor, Expects Cash Payments Of $271M
KBR Bags Contract From Midstream Company For US Petrochemicals Project
KBR Bags $640M Contract To Support NASA Exploration
Stifel Resumes Coverage On These US Government Service Providers
KBR Bags $70M Task Order From US Army To Provide Technical Analysis For Sensor Development
GAO Confirms TRANSCOMS Household Goods Contract Award For KBR Led JV
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com