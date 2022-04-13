 Skip to main content

Innoviz Partners With LiDAR Sensor Supplier LiangDao Intelligence
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 10:02am   Comments
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with LiDAR system supplier LiangDao Intelligence.
  • The partnership aims to accelerate the introduction of series production solutions of high-resolution LiDAR for the Chinese market based on InnovizTwo.
  • The parties will work together to build a complete LiDAR hardware assembly line and supply chain system in China to accelerate the commercialization process.
  • Innoviz officially launched its subsidiary in China, Innoviz Shanghai Technologies Ltd, in March.
  • Price Action: INVZ shares are trading higher by 0.15% at $3.32 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

