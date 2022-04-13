 Skip to main content

Hyundai To Start EV Production In US: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 6:41am   Comments
Hyundai To Start EV Production In US: Reuters
  • Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) plans to start electric vehicles production in its Montgomery assembly line in the U.S., Reuters reported.
  • The auto major will invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and a hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.
  • The report noted this marks the South Korean automaker's first EV production in the country.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 2.19% at $34.82 on Tuesday.

