Hyundai To Start EV Production In US: Reuters
- Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) plans to start electric vehicles production in its Montgomery assembly line in the U.S., Reuters reported.
- The auto major will invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and a hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its U.S. manufacturing center.
- The report noted this marks the South Korean automaker's first EV production in the country.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 2.19% at $34.82 on Tuesday.
