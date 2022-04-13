 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bear Luxe Japan Inks New Deal With Sabre To Increase Geographic Reach
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Bear Luxe Japan Inks New Deal With Sabre To Increase Geographic Reach
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has signed an agreement with Japan-specific luxury travel platform and business-to-business membership portal Bear Luxe Japan.
  • Bear Luxe will use Sabre's services to better connect its hoteliers to global markets.
  • The partnership will cement Sabre's footprint in Japan and open up further access for Bear Luxe member hoteliers consisting of independent Japanese luxury hotels through the Sabre SynXis hospitality platform.
  • Sabre SynXis solutions will help Bear Luxe grow geographic reach, target the corporate travel market, drive increased bookings, and create personalized travel experiences.
  • Price Action: SABR shares closed higher by 0.76% at $10.58 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SABR)

Sabre Partners With eRoam Travel Technology
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Sabre Terminates Distribution Deal With Russian Carrier Aeroflot
Here's How Analysts View Sabre Post Q4
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com