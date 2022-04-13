Bear Luxe Japan Inks New Deal With Sabre To Increase Geographic Reach
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has signed an agreement with Japan-specific luxury travel platform and business-to-business membership portal Bear Luxe Japan.
- Bear Luxe will use Sabre's services to better connect its hoteliers to global markets.
- The partnership will cement Sabre's footprint in Japan and open up further access for Bear Luxe member hoteliers consisting of independent Japanese luxury hotels through the Sabre SynXis hospitality platform.
- Sabre SynXis solutions will help Bear Luxe grow geographic reach, target the corporate travel market, drive increased bookings, and create personalized travel experiences.
- Price Action: SABR shares closed higher by 0.76% at $10.58 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.