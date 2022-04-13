Lyft, Uber Face Flak For Initiating Surge After Dreadful Subway Attack; Look To Refund Riders
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) suspended its surge pricing citywide on April 12 after the horrific subway attack that injured at least 29 people, the New York Post reports.
- Larger rival Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) restricted its suspension of demand-based rates to Brooklyn, where the shooting occurred.
- The shooting, around 8:30 a.m, had snapped train service across the city for hours.
- Both Uber and Lyft initially appeared to implement surge pricing for at least some customers in the area after the attack.
- The companies agreed to refund the riders for the excess charge amid the crisis.
- In 2017, both apps had coughed up refunds to riders for alleged surge pricing following the blast near the Port Authority in Midtown Manhattan.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 2.24% at $32.72 on the last check Wednesday.
