Markets Fall As Investors Weigh March CPI Report
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
U.S. indices sold off to close Tuesday’s session following earlier strength. Investors reacted to the March CPI report and continue to assess Fed rate hike concerns.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.30% to 13,371; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.42% to $339.45
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.34% to 4,397; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.38% to $438.24
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.03% to 11,578; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.29% at $342.22

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX), Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

The Labor Department reported the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 8.5% year-over-year in March, the highest monthly inflation growth in more than 40 years… Read More

There is plenty of uncertainty and unpredictability in the stock market these days. Investors looking to play defense against rising interest rates, elevated inflation and geopolitical uncertainty can always turn to the consumer staples sector… Read More

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently revealed that in a joint effort with his colleagues, he plans to reach out to Republican senators to find out what "they want" to see included in a bill to legalize cannabis federally… Read More

