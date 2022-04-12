Markets Fall As Investors Weigh March CPI Report

U.S. indices sold off to close Tuesday’s session following earlier strength. Investors reacted to the March CPI report and continue to assess Fed rate hike concerns.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 0.30% to 13,371; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.42% to $339.45

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.42% to $339.45 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.34% to 4,397; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.38% to $438.24

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.38% to $438.24 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.03% to 11,578; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.29% at $342.22

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX), Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

