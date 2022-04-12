Toyota Plans 10% Production Cut In May: Nikkei Asia
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has informed suppliers that it plans to reduce global production by 10% in May, Nikkei Asia reported.
- The report noted the company plans to produce 700,000 vehicles for the month of May. It manufactured 670,000 vehicles last May.
- The chip shortages have led the automaker to change its production plan repeatedly.
- The global semiconductor shortage amplified by geopolitical tensions and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China has corporations worried over their economic activities.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.74% at $166.68 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.