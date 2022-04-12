 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Telecom & Networking Industry, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Stocks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded her industry view on Telecom & Networking Equipment to Cautious from In-Line with enterprise data points weakening and the dollar strengthening. 
  • Given their backlog, Marshall saw equipment and storage companies to "sound good" on the calendar Q1 earnings call.
  • Marshall saw signs of weakness accumulate, particularly a more cautious flash survey on hardware and, most notably, reseller checks pointing to softer second-half pipelines. 
  • Marshall downgraded NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) with a price target of $91 (18% upside), citing a challenging near-term setup.
  • Marshall downgraded F5 Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) to Equal Weight with a price target of $250 (10.5% upside), removing it as Top Pick.
  • She downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) to Underweight with a price target of $15 (5.2% downside).
  • While the current valuation of HP Enterprise is "not challenging," she saw the stock underperform over the next 12 months given a combination of weak CIO data, value-added reseller commentary, 60% of revenue coming from servers/storage, and the company's European concentration.
  • She also slashed the price targets for several others in the space.
  • Price Action: HPE shares traded lower by 1.21% at $15.62 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NTAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
