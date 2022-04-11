 Skip to main content

Former Intel Executive Founded Chipmaker Confidentially Files For US IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Former Intel Executive Founded Chipmaker Confidentially Files For US IPO
  • Former Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) President founded chipmaker Ampere Computing has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, Reuters reports.
  • Founder Renee James, who serves as Ampere's CEO, also is a board member of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL).
  • Chip demand surged during the pandemic with the shift to remote work with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFSmaking its public debut.
  • However, saturated investor demand and high volatility due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions have led companies to postpone their IPOs or mergers with blank-check companies.
  • Price Action: INTC shares closed lower by 0.96% at $46.57 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

