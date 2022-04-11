 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 9.05
  2. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 6.79
  3. Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) - P/E: 9.18
  4. Amrep (NYSE:AXR) - P/E: 9.17
  5. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) - P/E: 6.21

This quarter, New York Mortgage Trust experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.1 in Q3 and is now $0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.87%, which has increased by 0.48% from last quarter's yield of 10.39%.

Ready Capital's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.05%, which has increased by 0.5% from last quarter's yield of 10.55%.

Apollo Comml Real Est's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.32, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.42%, which has decreased by 0.28% from 10.7% last quarter.

Amrep saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.45 in Q2 to $0.12 now. This quarter, Forestar Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.85 in Q4 and is now $0.81.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (NYMT + RC)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
New York Mortgage Trust: Dividend Insights
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
Recap: Ready Capital Q4 Earnings
Ready Capital's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com