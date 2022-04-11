 Skip to main content

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:04pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports.
  • Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu.
  • Also Read: China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32% In FebruaryHere's Why Apple Could Shine Amid China's Covid Resurgence
  • Apple shifted some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain.
  • Apple also looked to assemble iPad tablets in India.
  • Apple launched manufacturing operations in India in 2017 with the iPhone SE with the iPhone 13 marking its fourth model.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.55% at $165.75 on the last check Monday.

