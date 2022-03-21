 Skip to main content

China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32% In February
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 9:16am   Comments
  • Shipments of smartphones within China plummeted 31.8% year-on-year to 14.5 million handsets in February, Reuters reports from the China Academy of Information and Communications.
  • CAICT cited that the handset brands currently face production issues due to the global chip crisis, including delayed customer upgrades.
  • Also Read: Falling Chip Prices Are Making 5G Phones More Affordable
  • A demand miscalculation, random factory shutdowns, and U.S.-China strains prompted several automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.
  • Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPLkey position in China helped it to account for 51% of the global smartphone sales for the first time.
  • The shipments plunged 21.3 million handsets in February 2021 and 32.4 million in January 2022.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.11% at $163.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

