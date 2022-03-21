China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32% In February
- Shipments of smartphones within China plummeted 31.8% year-on-year to 14.5 million handsets in February, Reuters reports from the China Academy of Information and Communications.
- CAICT cited that the handset brands currently face production issues due to the global chip crisis, including delayed customer upgrades.
- Also Read: Falling Chip Prices Are Making 5G Phones More Affordable
- A demand miscalculation, random factory shutdowns, and U.S.-China strains prompted several automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.
- Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) key position in China helped it to account for 51% of the global smartphone sales for the first time.
- The shipments plunged 21.3 million handsets in February 2021 and 32.4 million in January 2022.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.11% at $163.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.