Nvidia Shares Drop As Baird Cuts Price Target By 38%; Downgrades To Neutral
- Baird analyst Tristan Gerra downgraded NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $225, down from $360.
- The price target implied a downside of 2.7%.
- Gerra contended that order cancellations recently started in consumer GPUs due to excess inventories, a slowdown in consumer demand and PC demand, and the Russia embargo.
- Gerra adds that while Nvidia's data center trends remain very strong, he saw a peak in annualized revenue comps in the current half of 2022.
- Recently, Truist also slashed its price targets on Nvidia and other chipmakers due to the slowdown.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 3.89% at $222.20 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Reinstates
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Summit Insights Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
