Nvidia Shares Drop As Baird Cuts Price Target By 38%; Downgrades To Neutral
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:21am   Comments
  • Baird analyst Tristan Gerra downgraded NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAto Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $225, down from $360. 
  • The price target implied a downside of 2.7%.
  • Gerra contended that order cancellations recently started in consumer GPUs due to excess inventories, a slowdown in consumer demand and PC demand, and the Russia embargo.
  • Gerra adds that while Nvidia's data center trends remain very strong, he saw a peak in annualized revenue comps in the current half of 2022.
  • Recently, Truist also slashed its price targets on Nvidia and other chipmakers due to the slowdown.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 3.89% at $222.20 on the last check Monday.

