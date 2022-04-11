 Skip to main content

Here's How This Key Nio Supplier Looks To Tide Through China's Covid Crisis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 9:54am   Comments
  • Critical NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd has implemented a closed-loop for workers at its main China factory in China, Bloomberg reports.
  • The closed-loop helped the leading EV battery maker avoid the kind of Covid-19 shutdowns which are hurting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).
  • Also Read: Apple's Key Supplier Resumes Partial Operation At Shenzhen Campuses
  •  CATL looked to shuttle workers between their dormitories and the factory in Ningde, where a Covid outbreak has prompted the local government to tighten norms. The workers would board a dedicated shuttle bus between their dormitories and the factory.
  • CATL held a 50% market share in China and over 30% of the global market.
  • Automakers, including Tesla and Volkswagen, had to suspend production at their factories in Shanghai, followed by Nio, due to the lockdown.
  • Price Action: NIO shares traded lower by 6.35% at $18.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

