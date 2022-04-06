 Skip to main content

Tesla's Shanghai Factory Remains Closed Amid Covid-19 Surge
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 11:49am   Comments
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days as Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in China's financial hub, Bloomberg reports.
  • The factory lockdown, which began on March 28, will remain closed through Thursday, making Tesla lose 12 days of production in recent weeks.
  • The most sought-after semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers, and bankers are camping in their offices. 
  • The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow China's economic growth below the government's 5.5% 2022 target and jeopardize China's stressed global supply chains.
  • Some companies, including chip giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (OTC: PGTRF), have been able to keep plants running by implementing a so-called closed-loop system.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 4.62% at $1,040.46 on the last check Wednesday.

