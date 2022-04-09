Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Twitter, Netflix, Spotify, Robinhood And This Major Shipping Company

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"Retail Crime Is Hurting Companies and Making Inflation Worse. What Investors Should Know," by Megan Cassella, explains that organized retail crime has been growing for years, and the massive swing toward online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic has made it easier than ever to resell stolen merchandise.

In "Twitter Stock Needs More Than Elon Musk's Tweets," Bill Alpert writes that even as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has joined Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) board, it may not necessarily mean future gains for the company's stock.

"Netflix and Other Internet Companies Report Earnings Soon. Don't Get Your Hopes Up," by Eric J. Savitz, notes that as the war in Ukraine rages on, both Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) could lose 1 to 2 million subscribers each in the first half as both companies have shut down services in Russia.

"Robinhood Users Get Crypto Wallets. But Goldman Says It's Time to Sell the Stock," by Jack Denton, looks at why Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is feeling increasing pressure, even with a highly anticipated crypto wallet set to become available to customers.

In "UPS Stock Has Dropped for 7 Straight Days. The Streak Will Probably Go to 8," Al Root writes that United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) stock is dropping, and there hasn’t been much company-specific news to blame, making the recent losses something of a mystery.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

After Buffett Discloses Large HP Stake, One Analyst Turns Cautious on the PC Maker

Tesla and Block Partner With Blockstream to Create Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Plant

These Retailers May Get a Boost From Higher Gas Prices

The Bond Market Predicted a Recession. What to Watch for Right Now.

