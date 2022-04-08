Elon Musk Says Robot Production Could Start In 2023

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said production on his proposed Optimus humanoid robot could begin as early as next year.

What Happened: Musk first shared his plans for the 5’8” robot, originally dubbed Tesla Bot, last August. Musk envisioned the robot as a mechanical personal assistant to help humans handle chores that would be considered to be either too dangerous or too dull and repetitive.

Musk, who was accompanied in his preview by a dancing performer wearing a costume resembling the robot design, insisted his creation had “profound implications for the economy” while adding that if “Tesla doesn’t do it, someone else will.”

What Happens Next: On Thursday, Musk offered an update on the status of Optimus during Thursday’s inauguration of Tesla’s vehicle assembly plant in Austin, Texas.

Musk has yet to offer a working prototype — he initially promised to deliver a preview for the week after the initial announcement last August. According to a CNBC report, Musk still insisted on the value of robot, claiming it would “transform the world ... to a degree even greater” than Tesla’s electric vehicles, adding, “It’s maybe hard to imagine it.”

Musk last talked about the robot in January, insisting that it was a priority for him.

“I think it has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time,” Musk said.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc