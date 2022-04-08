Needham Sees Clear View Into STAAR Surgical's Durable Double-Digit Revenue Expansion
- Needham is initiating coverage on STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) with a Buy rating and an $87 price target.
- The analysts note that FDA approval of STAA's EVO Implantable Collamer Lens (ICLs) should serve as a meaningful tailwind for revenue.
- The Company generates most of its revenue from outside US markets. But after the FDA approval for the next-gen EVO lens, Needham estimates a mid-2022 US EVO launch could add ~240 bps, ~380 bps, and ~300 bps to 2022, 2023 2024 revenue growth, respectively.
- "We believe STAA's OUS business has a durable >20% growth profile driven by continued OUS market penetration and an OUS presbyopia ICL launch," the analysts added.
- STAAR Surgical has a high gross margin (77.5% in 2021), and Needham estimates EVO in the US could carry a gross margin over 85%, given higher pricing.
- Needham is bullish on STAA's financial model, which has significant leverage potential translating into strong earnings growth.
- Price Action: STAA shares are down 2.72% at $70.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for STAA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Perform
|May 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2021
|Benchmark
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
