Needham Sees Clear View Into STAAR Surgical's Durable Double-Digit Revenue Expansion
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 2:59pm   Comments
Needham Sees Clear View Into STAAR Surgical's Durable Double-Digit Revenue Expansion
  • Needham is initiating coverage on STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) with a Buy rating and an $87 price target.
  • The analysts note that FDA approval of STAA's EVO Implantable Collamer Lens (ICLs) should serve as a meaningful tailwind for revenue.
  • The Company generates most of its revenue from outside US markets. But after the FDA approval for the next-gen EVO lens, Needham estimates a mid-2022 US EVO launch could add ~240 bps, ~380 bps, and ~300 bps to 2022, 2023 2024 revenue growth, respectively. 
  • "We believe STAA's OUS business has a durable >20% growth profile driven by continued OUS market penetration and an OUS presbyopia ICL launch," the analysts added.
  • STAAR Surgical has a high gross margin (77.5% in 2021), and Needham estimates EVO in the US could carry a gross margin over 85%, given higher pricing. 
  • Needham is bullish on STAA's financial model, which has significant leverage potential translating into strong earnings growth. 
  • Price Action: STAA shares are down 2.72% at $70.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for STAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnPerform
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Jan 2021BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for STAA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Initiation Analyst Ratings General

