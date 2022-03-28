 Skip to main content

Why STAAR Surgical's Shares Are Gaining Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Why STAAR Surgical's Shares Are Gaining Today
  • The FDA approved STAAR Surgical Company's (NASDAQ: STAA) EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens to correct myopia and myopia with astigmatism. Myopia, also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance vision correction.
  • The Company, in a statement, says that the EVO lens is additive, provides quality of vision day & night, does not cause dry eye syndrome, and, if required, can be removed by a doctor. 
  • EVO offers a lens-based alternative for the correction/reduction of refractive error in people who currently use glasses and/or contact lenses for distance vision correction. 
  • A U.S. multicenter, prospective clinical investigation confirmed the safety of the EVO family of myopia lenses. 
  • Read Next: BTIG Upgraded Staar Surgical Stock - Read Why.
  • More than 100 clinical papers are available discussing the safety and efficacy of the Visian ICL family of lenses globally.
  • Price Action: STAA shares are up 9.47% at $79.86 on the last check Monday.

