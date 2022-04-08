Needham Initiates Alcon Citing 'Visible Path to Sustainable Double-Digit EPS Growth'
Needham is initiating coverage on Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) with a Buy rating and a $95 price target.
- The analysts believe Alcon has visibility into sustainable mid-single-digit or better revenue growth driven by key implantable products, contact lenses, and ocular health.
- Margin improvements are expected to be driven by manufacturing, product mix, and opex leverage.
- The analysts estimate Alcon can see above-peer EPS growth through 2024.
- "We believe recent advanced technology IOL (AT-IOLs) launches could help ALC's Implantables segment grow faster than the market's 6% pace. Analysts write that every ~100 bps increase in AT-IOL market penetration translates into $100 million in revenue (~120 bps to ALC's growth)."
- Premium contact lens launches are expected to result in mid-to-high single-digit growth.
- Needham expects the mid-single-digit or better revenue growth and steady adjusted operating margin improvement in their estimates will support a 13.6% EPS CAGR from 2021 through 2024.
- Price Action: ALC shares are down 0.30% at $81.01 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ALC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Stephens & Co.
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
