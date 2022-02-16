 Skip to main content

Alcon's Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Proposes CHF 0.20/Share Dividend
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:46am   Comments
Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) reported Q4 FY21 sales of $2.13 billion, +11% Y/Y on a reported basis and +13% on a constant currency (cc) basis, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion.

  • Eye care markets in the fourth quarter reflected the recovery in the U.S. and the continuing recovery internationally from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • It reported a core EPS of $0.56, surpassing the Wall Street estimate of $0.49, and higher than $0.41 a year ago.
  • Related: Alcon Strengthens Surgical Glaucoma Portfolio With $475M Ivantis Deal.
  • Surgical net sales increased 12% (14% cc) to $1.26 billion. Implantables growth reflected market improvements and ongoing adoption of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by the launch of Vivity. 
  • Consumables growth primarily reflected market improvements. Growth in equipment/other was primarily driven by cataract equipment.
  • Vision Care's net sales of $0.9 billion increased 10%, or 12% on a constant currency basis. Contact lens sales benefited from growth in silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses and continuing recovery in international markets.
  • Dividend: The company's board proposed a CHF 0.20 per share dividend. The shareholders will vote on this proposal at the 2022 Annual General Meeting on April 27.
  • Guidance FY22: Alcon forecasts FY22 sales of $8.7 billion - $8.9 billion, above the consensus of $8.63 billion.
  • It expects FY22 core EPS of $2.35 - $2.45, better than the consensus of $2.41.
  • Price Action: ALC shares are up 1.60% at $80.09 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

