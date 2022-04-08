UK Government Picks SNC-Lavalin To Deliver Industrial Decarbonization Roadmaps
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) (OTC: SNCAF) has been selected by the U.K. Government Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to develop industrial decarbonization roadmaps for sites across the U.K. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Atkins, a subsidiary of the SNC-Lavalin Group, will work with up to 16 industrial sites to develop roadmaps and intervention plans to help them achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
- SNC-Lavalin will concentrate its efforts on 'Hard to Abate' industrial sites, such as chemical facilities and the paper and ceramics industries.
- SNC-Lavalin will use its technology and tools to examine carbon, cost, and engineering solutions and determine the most cost-effective and practical roadmaps for each industrial site.
- Price Action: SNC shares are trading higher by 0.47% at C$29.64 on TSX, and SNCAF is higher by 1.27% at $23.26 on the last check Friday.
