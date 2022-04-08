 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Executives Sell Over $44M Of 4 Stocks

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Executives Sell Over $44M Of 4 Stocks

Although gold futures traded slightly lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

New Fortress Energy

  • The Trade: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE: NFE) 10% owner Jonathan Rotolo sold a total of 300,000 shares at an average price of $41.61. The insider received around $12.48 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Credit Suisse maintained New Fortress Energy with an Outperform and raised the price target from $40 to $49.
  • What New Fortress Energy Does: New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company.

ZoomInfo Technologies

  • The Trade: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) 10% owner Kirk Norman Brown sold a total of 97,559 shares at an average price of $60.08. The insider received around $5.86 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: ZoomInfo, last month, announced plans to open new office near Tel Aviv, Israel.
  • What ZoomInfo Technologies Does: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams.

Also check this: Executives Buy Over $1.5M Of 4 Penny Stocks

California Resources

  • The Trade: California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) 10% owner Steven Tananbaum sold a total of 229,302 shares at an average price of $44.34. The insider received around $10.17 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Keybanc maintained California Resources with an Overweight and raised the price target from $50 to $51.
  • What California Resources Does: California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. The firm has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the US.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Eli Lilly

  • The Trade: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) 10% owner Lilly Endowment Inc sold a total of 51,851 shares at an average price of $300.92. The insider received around $15.6 million from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $265 to $364.
  • What Eli Lilly Does: Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRC + LLY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
Eli Lilly Whale Trades Spotted
Where Eli Lilly Stands With Analysts
Alphabet And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Biden To Propose Change To Obamacare To Extend Subsidies For Families: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com