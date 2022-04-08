Boeing 757 Operated By DHL Splits Into Two During Emergency Landing

A 757 cargo jet manufactured by The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and operated by Deutsche Post AG’s (OTC: DPSGY) (OTC: DPSTF) DHL split into two upon making an emergency landing in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose.

What Happened: The incident, involving a DHL 757, took place at the San Jose Juan Santamaria Airport, tweeted Breaking Aviation News & Video. In a video shared by the handle, rescue services appear to be pouring water on the beleaguered jet.

DHL 757 crashes after making an emergency return landing at San Jose Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica. Injuries currently unknown. MonumentalCR pic.twitter.com/NxoMIeO6PG — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 7, 2022

Social media users have shared videos of the accident-hit plane, whose fuselage appears to have split into two distinct parts.

See Also: How To Buy Boeing (BA) Shares

Why It Matters: The DHL plane’s crew reported hydraulic problems with the 22-year aircraft after takeoff, reported Bloomberg, citing Airlive. Both pilots of the plane reportedly escaped the crash without serious injury.

There has been a spate of recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft. French air-safety authorities are probing an incident involving an Air France flight from New York to Paris. The pilots of flight AF011 told air-traffic controllers that the plane was not responding to their inputs while approaching the runway, Bloomberg reported separately.

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 132 people crashed in China’s Guangxi province last month. All onboard were killed in the accident which involved a 737-800NG aircraft.

Price Action: On Thursday, Boeing shares closed 0.4% lower at $177.99 in the regular session. Deutsche Post OTC shares closed 2.3% higher at $44.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Boeing 737 Passenger Jet China Crash New Evidence Suggests Midair Breakup: Bloomberg

Photo: Courtesy of Aero Icarus on Wikimedia