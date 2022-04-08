 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing 757 Operated By DHL Splits Into Two During Emergency Landing
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 4:37am   Comments
Share:
Boeing 757 Operated By DHL Splits Into Two During Emergency Landing

A 757 cargo jet manufactured by The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and operated by Deutsche Post AG’s (OTC: DPSGY) (OTC: DPSTF) DHL split into two upon making an emergency landing in Costa Rica’s capital San Jose.

What Happened: The incident, involving a DHL 757, took place at the San Jose Juan Santamaria Airport, tweeted Breaking Aviation News & Video. In a video shared by the handle, rescue services appear to be pouring water on the beleaguered jet. 

Social media users have shared videos of the accident-hit plane, whose fuselage appears to have split into two distinct parts. 

See Also: How To Buy Boeing (BA) Shares

Why It Matters: The DHL plane’s crew reported hydraulic problems with the 22-year aircraft after takeoff, reported Bloomberg, citing Airlive. Both pilots of the plane reportedly escaped the crash without serious injury.

There has been a spate of recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft. French air-safety authorities are probing an incident involving an Air France flight from New York to Paris. The pilots of flight AF011 told air-traffic controllers that the plane was not responding to their inputs while approaching the runway, Bloomberg reported separately. 

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 132 people crashed in China’s Guangxi province last month. All onboard were killed in the accident which involved a 737-800NG aircraft.

Price Action: On Thursday, Boeing shares closed 0.4% lower at $177.99 in the regular session. Deutsche Post OTC shares closed 2.3% higher at $44.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro

See Also: Boeing 737 Passenger Jet China Crash New Evidence Suggests Midair Breakup: Bloomberg

Photo: Courtesy of Aero Icarus on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 8, 2022
US Takes Enforcement Actions Against Russian Airlines On Export Violations
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 7
Boeing 737 MAX Lands In China Amid Uncertainty Over Model's Return: Reuters
Why Alibaba And Other Stocks Are Plunging In Hong Kong Today
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: aviation plane crash San Jose Juan Santamaria AirportNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com