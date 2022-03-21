 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Of China Eastern Airlines Crashes With 132 On Board: Bloomberg
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Of China Eastern Airlines Crashes With 132 On Board: Bloomberg

China Eastern Airlines Corp. (NYSE: CEA) Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi, reported Bloomberg.

According to FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 was seen on the radar tracking descending steeply.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash and said 123 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

Bloomberg notes that China Eastern’s 737-800NG crash comes at the wrong time for Boeing, as it is preparing to re-enter its 737 Max into commercial service in the country, a lucrative aviation market.

Boeing had flown a Max to its completion and delivery center in Zhoushan, China, for the first time since the model received recertification, Bloomberg News reported at the start of March month.

The aircraft involved in the crash wasn’t a new-generation Boeing Max jet.

The 737-800 NG, or Next Generation, is part of the Boeing single-aisle family, which preceded the 737 Max.

Price Action: CEA shares are trading lower by 12.80% at $16.60 and BA lower by 6.30% at $180.51 during the premarket session on Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + CEA)

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Boeing In Talks With Delta On Landmark Order: Reuters
Markets Rise After Fed Raises Interest Rates As Expected
All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Boeing Whale Trades For March 16
Is Boeing Ready For Takeoff? Why This Investor Bought More Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com