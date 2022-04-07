 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TMX Group Reports March 2022 Equity Financing Statistics
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
TMX Group Reports March 2022 Equity Financing Statistics
  • TMX Group (TSX: X) (OTC: TMXXFwelcomed 11 new users on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and 12 new users on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.
  • TSX listed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021.
  • Total financings raised in March 2022 in TSX increased 348% sequentially and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings was 69, compared with 38 in February 2022 and 81 in March 2021.
  • TSXV listed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in February 2022 and nine in March 2021.
  • Total financings raised in March 2022 in TSXV increased 53% sequentially but were down 55% year-over-year.
  • Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 1.60% at C$131.17 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMXXF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com