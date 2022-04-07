TMX Group Reports March 2022 Equity Financing Statistics
- TMX Group (TSX: X) (OTC: TMXXF) welcomed 11 new users on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and 12 new users on TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2022.
- TSX listed 11 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 11 in the previous month and 27 in March 2021.
- Total financings raised in March 2022 in TSX increased 348% sequentially and were flat compared to March 2021. The total number of financings was 69, compared with 38 in February 2022 and 81 in March 2021.
- TSXV listed 12 new issuers in March 2022, compared with 13 in February 2022 and nine in March 2021.
- Total financings raised in March 2022 in TSXV increased 53% sequentially but were down 55% year-over-year.
- Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 1.60% at C$131.17 on TSX on the last check Thursday.
