 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Primoris Services Pockets Over $155M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Primoris Services Pockets Over $155M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts
  • Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ: PRIM) has secured two projects with a combined value of more than $155 million. The awards were secured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment in Texas and Florida.
  • Texas Department of Transportation awarded the Heavy Civil contract, valued at more than $48 million. The project will commence in 2Q22 and is expected to be completed in 4Q24.
  • Water & Mechanical project, valued at over $110 million, is scheduled to begin in 2Q22 and be completed by 1Q25.
  • Price Action: PRIM shares traded higher by 0.91% at $25.23 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRIM)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Primoris Services's Return On Capital Employed Overview
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
A Preview Of Primoris Services's Earnings
Preview: Primoris Services's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com