Primoris Services Pockets Over $155M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts
- Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ: PRIM) has secured two projects with a combined value of more than $155 million. The awards were secured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment in Texas and Florida.
- Texas Department of Transportation awarded the Heavy Civil contract, valued at more than $48 million. The project will commence in 2Q22 and is expected to be completed in 4Q24.
- Water & Mechanical project, valued at over $110 million, is scheduled to begin in 2Q22 and be completed by 1Q25.
- Price Action: PRIM shares traded higher by 0.91% at $25.23 on the last check Thursday.
