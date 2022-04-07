 Skip to main content

Disney Parks Win Another Analyst's Confidence After Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, BofA
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne has an Overweight rating and a $170 price target (28.3% upside) on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
  • Swinburne saw Disney implementing Technology and operational tools in its parks that should drive structurally higher growth and incremental margins, and he raised his Parks estimates accordingly. 
  • Swinburne, who saw a multi-year period of robust Parks growth helping create downside support for shares, believes that Disney's streaming success is "not priced in at current levels," forecasts 30% adjusted EPS compound annual growth from FY22 through FY24. 
  • Disney "maybe in year one of a historically strong period of growth at its Parks business," with drivers including Pent-up consumer demand and spending levels, Technology and operational tools, New assets coming online from three new cruise ships to a re-imagined Epcot in Florida.
  • Multiple analysts, including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, BofA, and Loop Capital, are bullish on Disney Parks.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.55% at $130.52 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MoffettNathansonMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

